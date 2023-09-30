  • Sunday, October 01, 2023
businessday logo

BusinessDay

Matip’s late own goal gift Tottenham 3 points against Liverpool

Seyi John Salau

September 30, 2023

Premier League-ball

Joel Matip 96th minute own goal was all Tottenham needed to claim all three points in a match that saw the reds reduced to nine men in their match day 7 of the Premier League. They lost 1-2 to Spurs.

Tottenham took the lead in the 36th minute through Son Heung-min after Curtis Jones’ red card in the 26th minute of the encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Read also: Tottenham’s Udogie makes Premier League team of the week

Jurgen Klopp’s men were seconds away from leaving north London with a point after Cody Gakpo cancelled out Heung-min’s opener.

Related News

Read also: Manchester United approach Tottenham for Danish midfielder Hojbjerg

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota who came in at half-time were sent off to give Spurs the edge over Liverpool at the fifth time of asking.

Just like in their last home game against Sheffield United a fortnight ago, Ange Postecoglou’s men triumphed thanks to a stunning stoppage-time goal.

However, in this encounter it was Liverpool’s defender that provided the key touch to turn home Pedro Porro’s cross to gift Spurs all three points.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE