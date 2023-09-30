Matip’s late own goal gift Tottenham 3 points against Liverpool

Joel Matip 96th minute own goal was all Tottenham needed to claim all three points in a match that saw the reds reduced to nine men in their match day 7 of the Premier League. They lost 1-2 to Spurs.

Tottenham took the lead in the 36th minute through Son Heung-min after Curtis Jones’ red card in the 26th minute of the encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were seconds away from leaving north London with a point after Cody Gakpo cancelled out Heung-min’s opener.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota who came in at half-time were sent off to give Spurs the edge over Liverpool at the fifth time of asking.

Just like in their last home game against Sheffield United a fortnight ago, Ange Postecoglou’s men triumphed thanks to a stunning stoppage-time goal.

However, in this encounter it was Liverpool’s defender that provided the key touch to turn home Pedro Porro’s cross to gift Spurs all three points.