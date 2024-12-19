Maresca backs Mudryk amid doping controversy

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has expressed his full support for Mykhailo Mudryk after the Ukrainian winger was notified of an “adverse finding” in a doping test. The 23-year-old tested positive for a banned substance in a urine sample, but Maresca firmly believes Mudryk did not intentionally take the supplement.

“We trust Misha,” Maresca said on Wednesday. “When this kind of thing happens, you need to support your player in all aspects. Misha is a Chelsea player, and it’s my duty to be in contact with him. Me, the club, and his teammates are all there. Trust means we believe Misha.”

Mudryk addressed the situation on Instagram, calling the results of his ‘A’ sample a “complete shock” and insisting he had not knowingly taken any banned substance.

Under UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) regulations, athletes can face a four-year ban if intentional use of a prohibited substance is proven. However, if the violation involves a contaminated product or specified substance and the athlete demonstrates no significant fault, the penalty could be reduced to as little as a reprimand.

Mudryk, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for a reported £88.5 million ($112 million), has played 15 games this season, scoring three goals. His most recent appearance came in Chelsea’s 2-0 Conference League win over Heidenheim on November 28. However, he has missed the last five matches across all competitions.

“I think he’s going to come back; the only thing is we don’t know when,” Maresca said. “Any player in the world needs support when something like this happens. It’s not about their age or nationality—whether he’s English, Italian, or Ukrainian. Everyone needs help in moments like these, and we are here to support Misha in every way we can.”

Chelsea currently sit second in the Premier League and top their European Conference League group as they prepare for a match against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share