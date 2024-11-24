Man United held by Ipswich in Amorim's debut

Manchester United‘s new manager, Ruben Amorim, was left frustrated after his side was held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Ipswich Town in his first game in charge.

Marcus Rashford provided the perfect beginning for United, scoring just 81 seconds into the match. However, Ipswich responded with resilience, levelling through Omari Hutchinson just before halftime.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana was in exceptional form, producing two stunning saves to deny Liam Delap and prevent Ipswich from taking the lead. Despite Manchester United’s early advantage, they struggled to maintain control as Ipswich looked dangerous throughout, with the home defense standing firm against United’s attacking efforts.

Bruno Fernandes came close to snatching a winner late on with a free-kick that narrowly missed the target, but Ipswich fully deserved their point. If not for Onana’s brilliance, Ipswich might have left with all three points.

Amorim’s choice to deploy Amad Diallo as a wing-back initially paid dividends, as Diallo set up Rashford’s fifth goal of the season with a precise low cross—breaking an eight-match scoring drought for the England forward.

Ipswich grew stronger as the game wore on, creating the better chances in the second half. Their persistence paid off when Hutchinson’s curling shot deflected off Noussair Mazraoui’s head, beating Onana to secure the equalizer. It was Hutchinson’s first goal since his £20 million summer transfer to Ipswich.

United’s inconsistent league form continues, leaving them stuck in the bottom half of the table after 12 matches. Meanwhile, Ipswich remains in the relegation zone, only behind Wolves on goal difference after their victory over Fulham. Despite the draw, Ipswich fans—and part-owner Ed Sheeran—had reason to celebrate, as the team earned a well-deserved result against the struggling Red Devils.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

