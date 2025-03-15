Man City stumble against Brighton at Etihad stadium

Manchester City‘s pursuit of a Champions League return suffered a setback as they were held to a 2-2 draw by a resilient Brighton side at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goal involvements, marking his 94th appearance with his 84th goal from an 11th-minute penalty. However, the celebration was muted as City failed to secure all three points.

The match was a spectacle of stunning goals. Pervis Estupinan levelled with a curling free-kick, capitalizing on a questionable attempt by City’s stand-in goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Omar Marmoush then produced a spectacular 20-yard strike to put Brighton ahead. City’s fragile defense conceded again shortly after the restart, with Abdukodir Khusanov deflecting Jack Hinshelwood’s effort into his net.

The closing stages of the game were filled with tension. City manager Pep Guardiola grew increasingly frustrated with referee Simon Hooper’s decisions while Brighton came close to snatching a victory.

Carlos Baleba squandered a golden opportunity, ballooning his shot over the bar from close range.

The result leaves Man City with work to do in their quest for Champions League qualification, highlighting their defensive vulnerabilities.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

