Liverpool and Man City battle for Ola Aina's signature

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Nigerian and Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina, with Liverpool viewing the right-back as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, there are two key hurdles to securing the deal.

Liverpool’s search for a right-back

Alexander-Arnold’s contract expires at the end of the season, and with no renewal in sight, Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign him on a free transfer this summer. Liverpool are now exploring alternatives, with Aina emerging as a top target.

Read Also: Man City considering January move for Ola Aina

According to TBR Football, the Reds have been closely monitoring the 28-year-old Nigerian, who has impressed for Nottingham Forest this season. Aina has played in all 28 Premier League matches, scoring two goals and providing one assist, including a stunning strike against West Ham.

Man City are also eyeing Aina as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker. Walker, currently on loan at AC Milan, is under contract with City until 2026, but his long-term future at the Etihad remains uncertain.

Other potential interest for Aina

Despite the interest from Liverpool and Man City, two major challenges stand in the way of a transfer:

Nottingham Forest wants to keep Aina. His contract expires this summer, but Forest have an option to extend it by 12 months, and they are pushing for a long-term renewal.

Competition from Saudi Pro League Clubs – Wealthy clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keen on signing Aina, potentially driving up his price.

With Alexander-Arnold’s future unresolved and Walker’s uncertain role at City, the battle for Aina could intensify in the coming weeks.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share