Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Nigerian and Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina, with Liverpool viewing the right-back as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, there are two key hurdles to securing the deal.
Liverpool’s search for a right-back
Alexander-Arnold’s contract expires at the end of the season, and with no renewal in sight, Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign him on a free transfer this summer. Liverpool are now exploring alternatives, with Aina emerging as a top target.
Read Also: Man City considering January move for Ola Aina
According to TBR Football, the Reds have been closely monitoring the 28-year-old Nigerian, who has impressed for Nottingham Forest this season. Aina has played in all 28 Premier League matches, scoring two goals and providing one assist, including a stunning strike against West Ham.
Man City are also eyeing Aina as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker. Walker, currently on loan at AC Milan, is under contract with City until 2026, but his long-term future at the Etihad remains uncertain.
Other potential interest for Aina
Despite the interest from Liverpool and Man City, two major challenges stand in the way of a transfer:
Nottingham Forest wants to keep Aina. His contract expires this summer, but Forest have an option to extend it by 12 months, and they are pushing for a long-term renewal.
Competition from Saudi Pro League Clubs – Wealthy clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keen on signing Aina, potentially driving up his price.
With Alexander-Arnold’s future unresolved and Walker’s uncertain role at City, the battle for Aina could intensify in the coming weeks.
Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to dateOpen In Whatsapp