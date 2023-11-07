Madrid blow as Bellingham doubtful for UCL clash against Braga

English midfielder Jude Bellingham is likely to miss Real Madrid’s Champions League group stage clash against Sporting Braga on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham picked up a shoulder injury in Real Madrid’s 0-0 clash with Rayo Vallecano and Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has played doubt in the former Borussia Dortmund player ready for Wednesday’s clash.

Ancelotti confirmed the 20-year-old would be assessed before determining if he is able to feature in Real Madrid’s Champions League meeting with Braga.

“[Jude] Bellingham has a problem with his shoulder,” Ancelotti said. “He will undergo medical tests [on Monday] I hope he can play on Wednesday against Braga.”

Bellingham has been impressive for Real Madrid since making a big money move from Borussia Dortmund. He has scored 13 goals and contributed three assists in 14 matches for Los Blancos across all competitions this season.

Madrid can reach the knock-out stages with another victory at the Santiago Bernabeu after three straight wins, but the absence of their top goalscorer could be a big setback for the LaLiga side.

Bellingham recently won the Kopa Trophy – presented to the best player aged 21 or under – at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.