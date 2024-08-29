Lukaku reunites with Conte, completes £30m move to Napoli

Romelu Lukaku signs for Napoli

Serie A giants Napoli have officially confirmed the signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea in a £30 million deal, reuniting with former manager Antonio Conte.

The Partenopei secured Lukaku’s services after agreeing to a fee of €30 million with Chelsea, which also includes a 30% sell-on clause. The 31-year-old has signed a three-year contract until 2027 and will reportedly earn €8 million annually after taxes.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, known for his active presence on social media, broke the news by posting a photo of Lukaku signing his contract with the caption “Welcome Romelu.”

The transfer marks Lukaku’s return to Italy for a third consecutive season, having spent loan spells at Inter Milan and Roma in the past two years. The Belgian striker’s most successful period in Italy came under current Napoli coach Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, where he spearheaded their Serie A title win in 2021.

Following his title-winning campaign, Lukaku returned to Chelsea for a hefty fee exceeding €100 million, but his second stint at Stamford Bridge was unsuccessful. This ultimately led to his loan back to Inter during the 2022/23 season, but injuries and competition from Edin Dzeko limited his playing time.

The 31-year-old remains Belgium’s all-time top scorer with 85 goals in 119 appearances. Conte confirmed in a press conference on Thursday that Lukaku will be included in Napoli’s squad for Saturday’s home match against Parma, provided he is fit.

The signing is part of Napoli’s rebuilding process after a disappointing league title defence last season that saw them go through three managers and finish 10th. Lukaku is expected to replace Victor Osimhen, who is reportedly eyeing a move to Saudi Arabia as no European club has met Napoli’s asking price.

Napoli currently sit 11th in Serie A after a heavy defeat to Verona and a convincing win over Bologna in their opening two matches of the new season. Lukaku’s arrival is seen as a key move in their efforts to bounce back and challenge for silverware once again.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.