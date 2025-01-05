Lineker hails Iwobi’s stellar form at Fulham

Former England striker Gary Lineker has praised Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi for his exceptional performances at Fulham this season. The 28-year-old has become a key player under manager Marco Silva, helping the west London club to one of their best Premier League campaigns in recent memory.

Iwobi has already equalled his career-best Premier League goal tally of five, with almost half the season still to play. Additionally, the Super Eagles playmaker has contributed three assists, further underlining his form in Fulham’s push for European qualification.

Speaking on his podcast The Rest is Football, alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, Lineker commended Iwobi’s impact.

Read Also: Family over country: How Okocha lured Iwobi to play for Nigeria over England

“Iwobi has had a terrific season. He’s a bit of a journeyman around the Premier League,” the former Barcelona and Tottenham star said.

Iwobi’s resurgence under Silva is particularly notable, given that it was Silva who signed him for Everton in 2019 for £28 million, his final acquisition for the Toffees. Since moving to Fulham in the summer of 2023, Iwobi has flourished, starting his 20th league game for the Cottagers in their clash against Ipswich.

This appearance marked Iwobi’s 50th Premier League outing for Fulham, adding to his 123 appearances for Everton and 100 for Arsenal.

Iwobi’s journey has seen him play for three Premier League clubs – Arsenal, Everton, and now Fulham – making him a rare member of an exclusive club of African players to achieve this feat.

At Fulham, the Nigerian international has cemented his status as one of the Premier League’s most consistent midfielders.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share