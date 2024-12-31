LeBron James reflects on NBA longevity, plans to retire as a Laker

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Monday, believes he could continue playing at a high level in the NBA for another five to seven years.

Speaking after a Lakers practice session, LeBron James reiterated his desire to finish his career with the Lakers and ruled out a post-retirement comeback, unlike Michael Jordan.

“It won’t be because I can’t play this game at a high level,” LeBron James said when asked about retirement. “To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level for another five to seven years. But I’m not going to do that.”

Now in his record-tying 22nd NBA season, LeBron James is showing no signs of slowing down, averaging 23.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6% from the field.

A four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, and 20-time All-Star, James has set numerous records, including the NBA’s all-time scoring and games played marks. This year, he added a third Olympic gold medal to his résumé and played alongside his 20-year-old son, Bronny, in the league—an unprecedented feat.

LeBron James confirmed his intention to retire as a Laker. “I think that’s the plan,” he said. “I would love for it to end here. That would be the plan. I came here to play the last stage of my career. My relationship with this organization speaks for itself. Hopefully, I don’t have to go anywhere before my career is over.”

When asked about the possibility of a comeback after retirement, James was definitive. “No, no, no, no, no,” he said. “But I will miss the hell out of it for sure. But no, I won’t walk away and then come back.”

For his illustrious career, LeBron James has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals across 1,520 games, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

