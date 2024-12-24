NBA star Anthony Edwards fined $75,000 for criticising officials

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $75,000 by the NBA for publicly criticising game officials and using profane language, the league announced on Monday.

The offence came after the Timberwolves’ 113-103 home loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Edwards, 23, expressed frustration over what he perceived as biased officiating, claiming he and teammate Julius Randle were unfairly penalised due to their physicality.

“We don’t get no calls. That’s how I feel about the officials every game we play,” Edwards said. He described the refereeing as “terrible,” using profanity in his criticism.

Despite his frustrations, Edwards has been a standout performer this season, averaging 25.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. The rising star also contributed to Team USA’s gold-medal victory at the Paris Olympics.

In the game against the Warriors, Edwards was called for four fouls and took only four free throws. The Timberwolves currently hold the 10th position in the Western Conference with a 14-13 record, edging out the Phoenix Suns on tie-breakers, narrowly ahead of the Phoenix Suns on tie-breakers.

This fine serves as a reminder of the NBA’s strict policies on public criticism of officiating, even for one of the league’s brightest young talents.

