Lawal backs Boniface to score goals for Super Eagles

Former Nigerian midfielder Oladimeji Lawal has voiced his support for Victor Boniface, urging Nigerian fans to remain patient with the Bayer 04 Leverkusen striker despite his ongoing goal drought in the national team.

Boniface, 23, has enjoyed an impressive club career in Germany, contributing significantly to Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s success since his move from Union Saint-Gilloise last season, including winning multiple domestic titles under manager Xabi Alonso. However, his form has not translated to the Super Eagles, where he has struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only once in eleven appearances.

Lawal, who previously played for Kortrijk in Belgium, has urged fans to show patience, drawing comparisons between Boniface’s struggles and those of legendary Nigerian striker Nwankwo Kanu, who similarly struggled to score in AFCON tournaments despite a stellar club career.

“I don’t think anyone should blame Boniface for his inability to translate his goal-scoring form for Bayer Leverkusen to the Super Eagles,” Lawal said in an interview with Complete Sports.

“We have seen it many times before where players score goals for their clubs in Europe but struggle to deliver at the international level. It’s just the nature of football in Africa.”

Lawal emphasized that, despite Boniface’s current struggles, he is still a valuable asset to the national team. “I am not saying Boniface is not good enough. If he had been dropped from the squad and Nigeria lost, people would have questioned the coach’s decision. That’s why it’s difficult for coaches to make these choices.”

Lawal further pointed out Kanu’s experience, saying: “Remember that Kanu Nwankwo played in every Nations Cup before he retired, yet he never scored a single goal. Would anyone say inviting Kanu was a mistake? No. I believe Boniface will rediscover his goal-scoring form soon.”

He added, “Watching Boniface shine in one of the best leagues in the world is something we all appreciate. Not calling him up to the national team would be a mistake that no coach should make.”

Currently, Boniface is sidelined due to injury and is expected to be out until the end of the year.

