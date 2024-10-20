Nigerian striker Victor Boniface escapes death in ghastly car accident

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface, who scored the winning goal in Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, narrowly escaped death in a ghastly car accident on Sunday.

Boniface took to his Instagram stories to share images of the crash, expressing gratitude to God for sparing his life in what could have been a fatal incident.

Posting photos from the accident scene, Boniface wrote, “Na so una for just hear say my enemy don die. God is the greatest.”

Boniface is reportedly recovering well. His performance on Saturday helped keep Bayer Leverkusen’s strong league form intact, and his swift recovery will be vital as the club pushes forward in their quest for success this season.

Fans and the football community have expressed relief at Boniface’s survival, as he remains a key player for Bayer Leverkusen and the Super Eagles. Further details of the accident are yet to be released, but it has been confirmed that Boniface is in stable condition.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

