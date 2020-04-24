LaLiga to resume behind closed doors as Covid-19 rages football season

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has spoken to clubs from Spain’s top two leagues and told them to be braced for football behind closed doors until 2021.

Tebas met with Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales and National Sports Council (CSD) head Irene Lozano in an eight-hour meeting last weekend to discuss the future of the competition amid the enforced break due to coronavirus.

Although a return to training for Spanish clubs was agreed in principle, subject to health protocols, it is too early to resume activities at this stage as Spain remains in lockdown because of Covid-19.

Following government advice relayed to Tebas in the meeting, the LaLiga chief has been in touch with directors from all 20 teams in Spain’s top flight and the 22 in the second tier (both under the umbrella of LaLiga) to warn them there will be no football in front of fans in the remainder of this year.

“I think we will start 2021 with no fans in the stands,” Mediapro chief executive Jaume Roures told Cadena COPE. “Football isn’t going to be the same, but neither will the cinema, walking along the street, nor concerts.”

Earlier this month, Tebas said he remained committed to completing the season and claimed he had not even contemplated the possibility of voiding the campaign.

The 57-year-old said the cost of scrapping the season would be around €1 billion for Spanish clubs, with a €300 million loss if LaLiga is completed behind closed doors.

Anthony Nlebem