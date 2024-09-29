LaLiga: Osasuna end Barcelona's winning streak with a 4-2 win

Ante Budimir scored twice as Osasuna shocked Barcelona with a 4-2 victory at El Sadar Stadium, ending the Catalan side’s seven-match LaLiga winning streak.

The Croatian striker opened the scoring after 18 minutes, heading in Bryan Zaragoza’s cross from close range. Zaragoza doubled Osasuna’s lead shortly after, breaking through Barcelona’s defense and calmly slotting past goalkeeper Iñaki Peña.

Barcelona pulled one back after the break when Pau Victor’s shot was mishandled by goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, but Budimir restored Osasuna’s two-goal cushion, converting a penalty he won after being fouled by Sergi Dominguez.

Abel Bretones added a fourth for Osasuna with a powerful strike from the edge of the area in the 85th minute. Although Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal for Barcelona late on, it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

Defeat means Barca, who had won their opening seven league matches, missed the chance to equal their best-ever start to a campaign. Real Madrid could move a point behind the leaders with victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Barcelona will now turn their attention to the Champions League where they will host Young Boys on Tuesday, hoping to bounce back from their opening defeat against Monaco.

