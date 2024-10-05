Kovacic double secures Man City's 3-2 win against Fulham

Mateo Kovacic scored twice as Manchester City edged Fulham 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium, keeping pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Andreas Pereira gave Fulham an early lead, but Kovacic responded with goals either side of halftime to restore City’s lead. Jeremy Doku added a stunning strike, though Rodrigo Muniz’s late goal set up a nervy finish.

City’s win extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 10 games, including five wins in seven Premier League matches, leaving them just one point behind Liverpool in the title race.

Concerns were raised over how Man City would cope without Rodri, who is sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury. However, Kovacic’s commanding performance in midfield has shown Guardiola may have found a reliable replacement.

The Premier League champions started the game on the front foot, with Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland both coming close early on. However, Fulham capitalised on a lapse in City’s defense, with Adama Traore breaking away but being denied by Ederson.

Fulham took the lead in the 26th minute when City failed to clear Antonee Robinson’s cross, allowing Raul Jimenez to set up Pereira, who volleyed past Ederson. Fulham missed chances to extend their advantage, with Traore again misfiring, much to City’s relief.

City’s comeback began when Kovacic levelled the score with a deflected strike from the edge of the box after a corner fell kindly to him. The Croatian then put City ahead two minutes into the second half, calmly finishing from 18 yards after Bernardo Silva’s clever pass.

Doku secured what seemed like a comfortable lead for City with a powerful shot into the top corner in the 82nd minute. But Muniz’s deflected effort in the 88th minute gave Fulham hope, though City held on to claim the win and remain firmly in the hunt for a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

