Kenyan runner Bernard Sang wins Access Bank Lagos Marathon 2024

Kenyan runner Bernard Sang on Saturday, February 10 emerged winner of the Gold-Label 4km 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, after clocking a time of 02:16:49 to win the $50,000 prize money.

The 32-year-old who will clock 33 years in five days did not improve on his best Marathon time of 2:10:59 at Istanbul (TUR) in 2021.

Sang joined the league of winners of the Kenya-dominated 42km Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, as they won in 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

Also, fellow Kenyans Cheprot and Edwin Kiptoo came 2rd and 3rd respectively in a dominating Kanya Marathon show in Lagos.

In the women’s category, 25-year-old Kebene Chala of Ethiopia emerged as the first woman to get to the finish line at the 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Over 81 world-class elite runners participated in the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2024.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, the owners of the Lagos City Marathon, Chief Bukola Olopade, the United Nations, has also confirmed the participation of 15 refugee runners among the rich field of runners that will be participating in the 9th Lagos City Marathon.