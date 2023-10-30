Is Super Eagles AFCON ready?

…Goalkeeping, midfield major headache for Peseiro

Since the official draws of next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023, which was held in Abidjan on Thursday 12 October, Nigerian football fans have raised concerns over the chances of the Super Eagles on the continent’s most sporting fiesta.

The concerns were heightened following an unimpressive and error reddens international friendlies played against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique last week. The Super Eagles were held in a 2-2 draw by the Saudis, while Mozambique’s match ended 3-2 in favour of Nigeria.

However, the score line was not the issue with the team rather it was the fact that with barely four months to the next AFCON, Nigeria still do not have a clear picture for the senior national team. Instead, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is still trying new players for the team which analysts consider as a sign of weakness in some of the departments in the national team.

It is also worrisome that coaches after coaches in the last 10 years have been rebuilding the Super Eagles, and there is still no end in sight considering the Confederation of African Football (CAF) requires national team coaches to submit their final list of players usually first week in January.

Read also: Super Eagles charged to win 2023 AFCON

The Super Eagles without their hitman Victor Osimhen defeated Mozambique 3-2, as Nigeria recorded its first victory in a friendly game in five years. However, the win exposed the weakness of the goalkeeping department; just as it happen in the 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia.

“Presently, our dear beloved Super Eagles are not flying high as expected and it’s obvious there is a lot of work to be done starting from our goalkeepers to the defense areas as well as our midfielders.

“Once upon a time; we are sure of the last man on the goal areas but lately we have just been trying from one keeper to the other as we are not even sure who will wear the number 1 jersey,” Segun Solanke, President, Provazios Sports, told BusinessDay.

While some section of Nigerian football fans is calling on the coaching crew to try out new entries between the sticks for the senior national team, the coach has shown his public admiration for Francis Uzoho as Nigeria’s number 1 heading into the crucial moments for the team.

Peseiro in keeping faith with the Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper said recent errors are due to a lack of confidence and nothing related to Uzoho’s abilities as a goalkeeper. The coach is also of the view that pressure to do well out of fear of a backlash from the Nigerian public has also not helped the 24 year old to be at his best.

“The coach could be correct because the goalkeeper is as good as his back four. If the defenders are not protecting the keeper well enough, his errors will be very visible for fans to see,” a football fans said.

Read also: Hughton urges focus as Ghana aim to bounce back at AFCON 2023

According to him, the defenders should do more in protecting whoever is chosen by the coaching crew as Nigeria’s number 1. “Goalkeepers can only do as much as their defense line allow them to do,” he said.

Solanke said that the Super Eagles have a big load on their shoulder to carry at next year’s AFCON tournament because they are playing the game Nigerians love the most and all eyes will be on them across the world expecting the Eagles to fly high like they are known for.

According to him, the Super Eagles will surely pass through the group stage but might find it difficult going through the knockout stages. “Their qualifications at the knock out stages depend on how much they want it as a team and for the honour of the country Nigeria,” he said.

Solanke said further that Nigerians world over have missed the winning spirit and celebrations associated with playing at big tournaments like the AFCON. “This AFCON could be the beginning of a turning point for the country ushering us back to our winning ways.

“As a Nigerian, am always very optimistic that we will win and that won’t change this time around; but I only wish we can put our house in order calling the right players to the team,” he said.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group A of next year’s AFCON with fellow West Africans Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and host nation Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles who are three-time AFCON champions will kick start their tournament against the two-time AFCON winners Cote d’Ivoire.