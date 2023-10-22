Super Eagles charged to win 2023 AFCON

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Portugal, Alex E. Kefas has praised the Super Eagles following their 3-2 over Mozambique in an international friendly.

Kafas stated this when he hosted the delegation of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Portugal noting that the results from the friendly matches will serve as a mental boost to Nigeria ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking while hosting the delegation of players and NFF officials, Kefas lauded the leadership qualities of NFF president Ibrahim Gusau and charged him to consolidate efforts to ensure the Eagles keep winning.

“We want a Super Eagles team that will, once more, be the joy of all Nigerians at home and abroad. Nigerians love their football and they love their National Teams, and I charge you to start winning the major trophies to make us all happy,” Kefas said.

“The leadership qualities of the NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, are not in doubt. I know he has what it takes to ensure the Eagles keep winning, beginning with the Africa Cup and the ticket to the FIFA World Cup.”

With few weeks to the commencement of the race to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, the Super Eagles won their first friendly match in 55 months, defeating Mozambique 3-2 in Portimao to underscore that their ‘Let’s Do It Again’ mantra for next year’s AFCON finals is no fluke.