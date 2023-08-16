Ighalo joins Al-Wehda

Odion Ighalo has joined Al Wehda, a Saudi Arabian professional league.

The former Super Eagles striker signed a two-year agreement with the Saudi club.

Ighalo’s presence was announced by the Mecca-based organisation on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old moved after his contract with Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabia Professional League champion, expired in June.

The striker formerly played for Al Shabab, Watford and Manchester United.

With 20 goals two seasons ago, Ighalo led the Saudi League in scoring.

While in Al Hilal, he won the Kings Cup and the league championship.