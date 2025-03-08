Hudson-Odoi’s late strike stuns Man City as Forest secure vital win

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s late goal secured a stunning 1-0 victory for Nottingham Forest over Manchester City, dealing a significant blow to Pep Guardiola’s side in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

In a tightly contested match at the City Ground, Hudson-Odoi produced a moment of brilliance in the 83rd minute, expertly controlling a cross-field pass from Morgan Gibbs-White before cutting inside and firing past Ederson at the near post.

Despite dominating possession, City struggled to create clear-cut chances. Their best opportunities came in the first half when Nico Gonzalez hit the post with a powerful strike, moments after Erling Haaland had narrowly missed the target.

The result lifts Forest four points clear of City, who now risk slipping to fifth place if Chelsea win at home against Leicester on Sunday. Meanwhile, Guardiola’s men suffered their ninth league defeat of the season—their most since the 2019/20 campaign—leaving their top-four hopes hanging in the balance.

City had started brightly, controlling the early stages, while Forest fans showed their support for former captain Stuart Pearce, who is recovering after falling ill on a flight last weekend.

However, Hudson-Odoi’s late heroics ensured a famous win for Forest, boosting their hopes of securing a Champions League spot in just their third season back in the Premier League.

