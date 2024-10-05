Pep Guardiola slams Premier League for refusing 2025/26 season delay

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has voiced his frustration with the Premier League for rejecting the club’s request to delay the start of the 2025/26 season due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

City could be in action at the tournament until July 13, 2025, leaving the squad with only four weeks to rest before the Premier League kicks off on August 9 or 16.

Guardiola is concerned that his players will be physically exhausted and more susceptible to injuries due to the tight schedule. His worries are compounded by the fact that influential midfielder Rodri was already sidelined with a knee injury earlier this season. City’s season could be further compressed if they qualify for the Community Shield, as they have done in six of the last seven years.

“The Premier League has not allowed us to postpone… the first two games to have more recovery,” Guardiola said. “I think the club asked to delay the first or second game by one or two, even three weeks, to allow more time after the World Cup.”

City’s relationship with the Premier League has already been strained due to the club’s ongoing legal battle over 115 alleged financial breaches. Guardiola’s comments suggest he believes the league’s refusal to grant the postponement is another example of bias against the club.

Although initial discussions took place, no confirmation was provided by the Premier League that the request would be approved, leaving City to deal with a congested calendar. The Premier League has yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

