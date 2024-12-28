Guardiola pledges to stay and revive Man City despite slump

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has firmly dismissed speculation about his future at Manchester City, insisting he will not walk away despite the club’s dramatic slump.

The City boss, who signed a two-year contract extension earlier this season, faces mounting pressure after his side suffered nine defeats in their last 13 matches, with just one win during that stretch. City’s struggles have left them languishing in seventh place in the Premier League.

Despite the poor run, Guardiola remains resolute in his commitment to turning things around. “I will try, I will keep going,” he said. “Sometimes you think the bad run will end earlier or it would be easier to fix, but it takes more time. I will not give up. I want to be here.”

The Spaniard, who has led City to six Premier League titles in the past seven seasons, expressed his determination to repay the faith of the club and its supporters. “I don’t want to disappoint the club, the fans, or the people who love this club. The biggest test is to come back again, and we have done that before,” he added.

City’s struggles have been compounded by an injury crisis that has sidelined several key players, including Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, and Matheus Nunes. These absences were keenly felt in the 1-1 draw with Everton on Boxing Day.

Adding to the challenges, star striker Erling Haaland has endured a dry spell, scoring just once in his last seven appearances. However, Guardiola refused to single out Haaland or any other player for criticism. “I don’t have it in my education to start complaining or pointing fingers. It’s football, so let’s try it again,” he said.

City’s next challenge comes on Sunday as they face struggling Leicester City, and Guardiola remains optimistic despite lingering injury concerns. “For many years, we were incredibly consistent, but now we’re a little bit down because of injuries,” he noted. “Still, I saw the team spirit and focus in training this week. They’re ready to fight.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

