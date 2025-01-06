Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City Thunder to record 15th straight win over Celtics

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder tightened their defensive grip in the second half to defeat the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics 105-92 on Sunday, setting a franchise record with their 15th consecutive win.

For the fourth straight game, the Western Conference-leading Thunder rallied from a double-digit deficit, showcasing resilience and tenacity.

Forward Luguentz Dort contributed 11 of his 14 points in the decisive fourth quarter, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to extend Oklahoma City’s lead to 100-88 with just under two minutes remaining. Dort capped the scoring with another three-pointer in the final minute, sealing the victory.

In a game billed as a potential NBA Finals preview, the Thunder’s defensive prowess shone, holding Boston to just 27 points in the second half and snapping the Celtics’ three-game winning streak.

“We’re out there having fun,” Dort said. “Anytime somebody does something well, we are always out there cheering for them. We’ve been building this chemistry for years, and we’re clicking right now.”

The win marked the second of three consecutive matchups against the Eastern Conference’s top three teams for the Thunder. After ending the third-place New York Knicks’ nine-game win streak on Friday, Oklahoma City turned their focus to the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, who host them on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers extended their own win streak to 10 games with a 115-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, improving to 31-4 and boasting the NBA’s best record.

In Oklahoma City, Jayson Tatum led Boston with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown added 21 points and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 19. However, the Celtics struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just 9-of-46 three-point attempts.

Brown, returning after a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, scored 10 first-quarter points to help Boston take a three-point lead after the opening period. The Celtics pushed their advantage to as many as 13 in the first half and entered halftime with a 10-point edge.

Oklahoma City chipped away at the deficit, cutting it to four by the start of the fourth quarter. Jalen Williams gave the Thunder their first lead since the opening quarter with a pair of free throws early in the final frame, and they never trailed again.

While the Celtics managed to pull level twice, Tatum’s nine points were the only contributions from Boston’s starters in the final quarter. Brown was held scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting in the second half.

“The first half was ours,” Porzingis said. “The second half was theirs by a wide margin.”

