NBA: Miami Heat suspends Jimmy Butler for seven games

Miami Heat has handed a seven-game suspension to six-time NBA All-Star forward Jimmy Butler over conduct detrimental to the team.

The suspension follows weeks of critical comments from Butler and speculation about a potential trade, with the Heat now indicating they are open to offers for the 35-year-old.

The decision came a day after Butler expressed frustration with his NBA career, stating he had “lost the joy” of playing and was “probably not” going to rediscover it while remaining with the Heat.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks. Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

Butler, who managed only nine points in Thursday’s loss to Indiana, will miss Saturday’s home game against Utah and a six-game West Coast road trip. He is eligible to return on January 17 for a home game against Denver, though a trade deal may be finalized before then.

“I want to see myself getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said on Thursday.

In his 15th NBA season, Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, helping the Heat to a 17-15 record, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Butler has been a pivotal figure for Miami, leading the team to the NBA Finals in 2020, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, and again in 2023, where they were defeated by the Denver Nuggets. However, his recent comments and declining performance signal a potential end to his tenure with the Heat.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

