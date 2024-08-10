Gallas tells Chelsea: Sign Osimhen now

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has urged his former club to make Nigerian and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen their top priority before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has already brought in several players to rejuvenate the team, including Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa.

Despite these signings, many fans believe that a prolific striker like Osimhen could be the key to Chelsea’s chances of winning the Premier League.

Gallas, who made 225 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists, believes that Osimhen’s arrival would be a game-changer for the club. He compared Osimhen’s potential impact to Didier Drogba, emphasising that the Nigerian forward could elevate Chelsea to new heights.

“Osimhen can bring Chelsea to the next level,” Gallas emphasized. “Looking at what he has done with Napoli, leading them to the title, he could do that with Chelsea. Chelsea need a striker, and I don’t know what they are waiting for.”

While Chelsea have been linked with a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, negotiations have proven complex. The club is also exploring other options, including a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

As the transfer deadline approaches, Gallas expressed concern that Chelsea might miss out on Osimhen, especially as the club is close to securing Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion. Chelsea are also advancing talks to sign Wolves’ winger Pedro Neto for €60 million as they aim to build a squad capable of competing at the top of the Premier League.

Napoli, meanwhile, have made it clear that Osimhen is surplus to requirements, with manager Antonio Conte keen on a reunion with Lukaku.