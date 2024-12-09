Galatasaray dealt blow as Osimhen suffers fresh injury scare

Galatasaray have suffered a major setback after Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen picked up an injury during their 3-2 win over Sivasspor in a Süper Lig match on Sunday.

Osimhen, who scored the second goal of the game, was substituted in the 76th minute due to the injury, with Victor Nelsson taking his place.

The Super Eagles goal poacher has been in fine form this season, recording 10 goals and four assists in 13 appearances for the Turkish champions. However, medical examinations have confirmed that the 25-year-old suffered a moderate strain accompanied by bleeding in the right upper back muscle.

In a statement released by Galatasaray, the club confirmed the extent of the injury. “Victor Osimhen underwent an MRI examination which revealed a moderate strain and bleeding in the right posterior upper muscle group. Treatment for our player has been initiated.”

The club added that no specific timeline has been set for Osimhen’s recovery. “No time has been given by our medical team regarding his return time, and action will be taken according to their clinical progress within the busy match calendar.”

Osimhen’s absence comes as a significant blow to Okan Buruk’s side, particularly with Mauro Icardi also sidelined.

Galatasaray, currently leading the Süper Lig table with 38 points from 14 marches, may face challenges in maintaining their momentum and achieving their season objectives if Osimhen’s injury results in an extended layoff.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share