Gakpo, Salah goals send Liverpool top with comeback win over Brighton

Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal to move Liverpool top of the Premier League

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League after goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton at a lively Anfield, on a day when both of their title rivals suffered defeat.

Brighton initially looked set to climb to third when Ferdi Kadioglu struck a brilliant 16-yard goal via the post, capping a first half where they dominated and kept the home crowd subdued. However, Liverpool turned the tide in dramatic fashion during the second half.

Gakpo’s left-wing cross unexpectedly curled directly into the net to level the score, marking his third goal against Brighton in four days after his Carabao Cup double. Moments later, Salah sealed the comeback with a beautiful curling shot into the far corner, putting Liverpool ahead just three minutes after the equaliser.

Despite Brighton’s strong first-half performance and a crucial save by Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to deny Georginio Rutter, Liverpool’s resilience and intensity in the second half proved decisive.

This victory, Liverpool’s 13th in 15 games under new manager Arne Slot, places them two points ahead of Manchester City, who lost to Bournemouth, while Arsenal suffered defeat at Newcastle.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

