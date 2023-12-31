Fulham stun Arsenal, Spurs beat Bournemouth to close top four gap

Arsenal suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage to finish the year in fourth position and missed a golden opportunity to go top of the Premier League.

Arsenal have moved from 1st to 4th position in less than ten days, finishing the year on a bad note.

The defeat also dented Arsenal’s chances of winning their first Premier League title in 20 years having also lost two matches in four days.

The Gunners were hoping to return to winning ways after losing 2-0 at home to West Ham on Thursday but left Craven Cottage with no point.

Bukayo Saka put the Gunners ahead inside five minutes but Arsenal failed to build on their early advantage as Raul Jimenez equalised for Fulham in the 29th minute on his return from suspension, before Bobby Decordova-Reid scrambled home the winner for the home side.

Martinelli was inches away from restoring Arsenal’s lead before the break.

But it was Fulham who were the better side in the second half and they got their reward just before the hour mark.

Arsenal remain in fourth, two points behind leaders Liverpool and level on 40 points with Manchester City, but having played a game more than both their title rivals.

The victory ensured the club did not suffer four consecutive league defeats without scoring for the first time in 52 years

Spurs end year on high

Tottenham Hotspur finished 2023 on a high with a superb 3-1 victory over visiting Bournemouth in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou’s men shrugged off a mounting injury crisis to inflict Bournemouth’s first defeat in eight games.

Pape Sarr and Heung-Min Son delivered Tottenham parting gifts before Richarlison secured a 3-1 victory over in-form Bournemouth to close the gap on the top four to one point.

Alex Scott pulled a goal back six minutes from time, but it was too little, too late for the Cherries, who remain in 12th position on the league table