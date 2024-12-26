Fulham stage late comeback to stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Rodrigo Muniz scored a stoppage-time winner as Fulham completed a sensational late comeback to defeat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, securing their first away victory against their West London rivals since 1979.

Substitutes Harry Wilson and Muniz were the heroes for Marco Silva’s side, who turned the game on its head in the dying moments to lift Fulham to eighth in the Premier League table.

The victory puts them level on points with champions Manchester City and just one point behind fifth-placed Newcastle, keeping their European ambitions alive.

“It’s a privilege to give our fans this happiness,” Fulham boss Marco Silva said. “The reaction in the second half was top. It’s no coincidence that we’ve scored the most goals from substitutes in the Premier League this season.”

For Chelsea, the defeat leaves them second in the table, four points behind leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand, starting with a clash against Leicester later on Thursday.

Palmer almost bagged a second moments after opening the scoring, with a nutmeg on the edge of the box followed by a low drive which was well kept out by Leno.

Fulham’s German goalkeeper also made important saves to prevent Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez from adding to Chelsea’s lead either side of half-time.

Silva’s men have now taken points from Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea this month and the Portuguese’s changes turned the tide in the visitors’ favour.

Eight minutes from time another substitute Tom Cairney’s cross was headed across goal by Timothy Castagne and Wilson glanced in at the far post.

Both sides had chances to win it in a wild finale, but it was Fulham who took theirs in the 95th minute to claim a famous victory.

Lukic surged forward from midfield and squared for Muniz to coolly slot into the bottom corner in front of the delighted travelling support.

