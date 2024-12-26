Chelsea vs Fulham: Blues keen to return to winning ways in West London derby

Stamford Bridge will host a festive West London derby as Chelsea take on Fulham in the Premier League on Boxing Day. Both sides are looking to bounce back to winning ways after disappointing goalless draws; Chelsea against Everton and Fulham against Southampton—making this an intriguing clash.

Chelsea’s five-game Premier League winning streak, the longest of any club this season, came to an abrupt end on Sunday as Everton held them to a 0-0 stalemate at Goodison Park. It was the first time Enzo Maresca’s men failed to score in a league match since the season opener and the first time they dropped points since their 1-1 draw with Arsenal in early November.

Despite the setback, the Blues remain unbeaten in 12 matches and sit just four points behind league leaders Liverpool. Chelsea’s camp, however, was visibly frustrated with their performance at Goodison, where goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s heroics ensured they came away with a point.

The Boxing Day fixture presents an opportunity for Chelsea to get back on track against a Fulham side that has been surprisingly resilient this season. Historically, Chelsea dominated this rivalry at Stamford Bridge, where they remain unbeaten in 19 home games against the Cottagers—a streak dating back to 1979.

While Chelsea have lost two of their last three Boxing Day fixtures, they can draw confidence from the fact that both of their recent festive wins against London clubs came during title-winning campaigns in 2005/06 and 2014/15.

Fulham, under Marco Silva, are chasing European spot and are unbeaten in their last five matches. The Cottagers have proven their mettle with impressive results against Tottenham, Arsenal, and Liverpool this season.

A win for Chelsea could narrow the gap to league leaders Liverpool to just one point—at least until the Reds face Leicester City later in the day. For Fulham, it’s a chance to push closer to the top four and further establish themselves as a force in the league.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share