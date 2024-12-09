Premier League referee Coote sacked over comments about Klopp

David Coote

Premier League referee David Coote has been sacked by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) following an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Coote, 42, was suspended on November 12, 2024, after The Sun published a video allegedly showing him making offensive remarks about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, including calling him “arrogant.”

The comments were linked to Klopp’s criticism of Coote’s officiating during a 2020 match between Liverpool and Burnley, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Two days later, The Sun released additional allegations, including photos purportedly showing Coote sniffing a white powder using a rolled-up US dollar bill during the Euro 2024 tournament. The Football Association (FA) is also investigating claims that Coote discussed betting on issuing yellow cards with a fan before a Championship match.

PGMOL confirmed Coote’s dismissal in a statement. “Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote’s conduct, his employment with PGMOL has been terminated with immediate effect. David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable. Supporting David Coote remains important to us, and we are committed to his welfare.”

Coote’s final Premier League match was Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on November 9, 2024. He is also facing UEFA disciplinary proceedings related to the alleged substance abuse.

This incident marks a significant scandal for English officiating, prompting widespread debate about the integrity, accountability, and professionalism of match officials in football.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

