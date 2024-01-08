Franz Beckenbauer: Ten interesting facts about German football legend

Franz Beckenbauer, German football legend, was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has died at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer is undoubtedly one of the most iconic figures in football. His exceptional skills, leadership, and achievements made him a true legend.

His death comes two days after Brazilian football legend Mario Zagallo died on Saturday at 92.

Here are ten interesting facts about Beckenbauer, the German who transformed football with his sophisticated and commanding presence on the pitch for Germany and Bayern Munich.

1. Franz Beckenbauer, commonly known as “Der Kaiser,” was born on September 11, 1945, in Munich, Germany.

2. Beckenbauer was born in the post-war ruins of Munich, the second son of a postal worker, Franz Beckenbauer

3. Beckenbauer won the World Cup as captain of Germany in 1974 and lifted the trophy again as manager in 1990.

4. Beckenbauer led Bayern Munich to win their first-ever European Cup, now known as the UEFA Champions League 1974.

5. Beckenbauer was awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 1972 and 1976, becoming the first defender to win the accolade.

6. Beckenbauer invented the centre defensive sweeper position and redefined the role by adopting a more offensive approach.

7 . Beckenbauer earned 103 caps for Germany and scored 14 goals from 1965 to 1977.

8. Beckenbauer was banned by the FIFA Ethics Committee in June 2014 for 90 days for corruption in allocating the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar.

9. In 2014, a statue of Beckenbauer was unveiled in his hometown of Munich, paying tribute to his remarkable career and his impact on German football.

10. Playing as a midfielder, Beckenbauer man-marked Sir Bobby Charlton in the 1966 World Cup final, which England won 4-2, before shifting to his position as a defensive sweeper.