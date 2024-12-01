France edge out Super Falcons in friendly clash in Angers

France’s Les Bleues secured a 2-1 victory over Nigeria’s Super Falcons in a friendly match played under challenging weather conditions in Angers on Saturday night.

The Super Falcons started the game with intent, but France quickly took control. Les Bleues eventually broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when veteran striker Eugénie Le Sommer, in her 197th appearance, scored her 94th international goal. Eight minutes later, Tunisia-born Amel Majri doubled France’s lead, slotting past stand-in captain Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Despite the setback, Nigeria made history with their first-ever goal against France. Deep into first-half stoppage time, a long clearance found Gift Monday, who set up Ifeoma Onumonu. The Montpellier forward capitalized on the opportunity, calmly slotting past goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin to make it 2-1.

Nnadozie made a crucial save from Delphine Cascarino just after the restart, and Majri’s ambitious 20-yard free-kick soared over the crossbar as France pushed for a third.

In the 80th minute, Nigeria nearly equalised when defender Sikiratu Isah’s powerful volley forced a full-stretch save from Peyraud-Magnin. Five minutes later, Christy Ucheibe missed a chance to level the game, sending a cross over the bar.

Despite the loss, the Super Falcons put up a commendable performance, with Chiamaka Nnadozie making several crucial saves to keep Nigeria in the game. The absence of key players like Rasheedat Ajibade and Oluwatosin Demehin due to injury impacted the team’s overall performance.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

