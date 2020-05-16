FMYSD, NESG discuss opportunities in sports sector post COVID-19

In its recovery preparation from the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in collaboration with the Sports Industry Thematic Group (SITG) of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) are having a discussion as to how the Nigerian sports sector will rebound for economic growth after the pandemic.

This was mentioned at a Zoom webinar held recently themed “Post-COVID Nigeria – Impact and opportunities for the sports sector” where Nkechi Obi, head, SITG pointed out that the sports industry had been adversely affected just like other sectors, and there was a need to re-strategise going forward.

Sunday Dare, minister for youth and sports development, in his keynote address said the sports industry would face problems in the short to medium term due to the impact of the COVID-19, which had disrupted activities in the sector.

“The sports economy is mostly cyclical i.e. two to four years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has majorly brought the sector to a halt, affecting stakeholders and reducing investment in critical infrastructure.

“As much as $65 billion has been lost as a result of postponement and cancellation of several major events and leagues across the world,” the minister said.

The minister also posited that the Nigerian sports sector could leverage the unique circumstances and challenges posed by COVID-19 as an opportunity to rethink policy direction, innovate and reassess priorities in the long run, which are in line with the four key thematic areas of incentives, investment, infrastructure and policy.

“The crisis presents an opportunity to weave a new fabric for sports in the society that is business-focused and private sector driven, while also showcasing an opportunity for the country to review the role of the sports industry from a passive sector to a revenue contributor to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” the minister said.

He highlighted several areas of consideration including Better lifestyle choices, Investment, Grassroots/Community Development, Professionalisation and Digital technology, which might assist in setting sports on an industrialisation pathway, chief of which is the National Sports Industry Policy.

Simon Ebhojaiye, ag. director, Federations and Elite Athletes Development Department (FMYSD) said the COVID-19 pandemic had presented Nigeria with an opportunity to focus on online technical and capacity training for athletes and coaches, and also provide a window to increase participation in technology-driven sports such as e-sports.