Florentino Perez planning new Galacticos for 2022

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is still working tirelessly to further add to the club’s incredibly history and he wants 2022 – which will mark 20 years of his presidency across two spells – to be a year in which he has a squad comparable with the first term’s Galacticos.

Memories of Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and David Beckham all in the same team still bring amazement now, as do thoughts of the second generation he constructed a decade ago with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso.

That second batch laid the foundations of a team that would go on to win four of five Champions Leagues a few years later, including an unprecedented three in a row.

Cristiano’s departure naturally prompted a period of transition, but after some trial and error with Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari at the helm, Zidane returned to steady the ship at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Now, Real Madrid are looking to 2022 as another memorable year, and one which will see them build another super team.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is the prime target and the forward would be the jewel in Florentino’s crown.

His contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire in June 2022, meaning he could be signed on a free there or, perhaps preferably and much like Eden Hazard’s arrival from Chelsea, a year earlier but in a reduced deal.

Real Madrid will try to sign Mbappe whenever they can. If he doesn’t renew at the Parc des Princes, they will probe PSG in 2021 in the hope that the French side will be more willing to make some money on him rather than accepting his exit on a free a year later.

It’s possible that PSG will play hardball though, meaning Real Madrid will have to wait until 2022 to sign him, but landing a player of that calibre on a free transfer isn’t something that they’d have to think twice about.

With a new Bernabeu being constructed, Los Blancos are going to have one of the most incredible stadiums in Europe and Florentino is keen to have a team on the pitch that are worthy of such a home.

What’s perhaps most impressive about the new stadium is that it is going to be an improvement to a current structure, rather than a rebuild from scratch. Successful execution of such an ambitious plan is something that the president wants to celebrate by providing his coach with the best players available.

Taking aim at Haaland

Erling Haaland is another name on the club’s wish list.

The Norwegian has shone this season and his growth has only accelerated since joining Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

With Haaland and Mbappe in attack, Martin Odegaard in midfield and the Brazilian youngsters coming of age in Reinier, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Madrid could have an unstoppable team.

Faith in Vinicius

The club still have high hopes for Vinicius despite the criticism he’s faced for his lack of goals.

He’s done enough to convince Real Madrid that he is a player who could go on to win the Ballon d’Or, and by 2022 they expect him to be one of the best in the world.

It’s hard to predict exactly how things will take shape, but it’s likely that Haaland will arrive before Mbappe.

After that, the Frenchman’s situation will need to be resolved, but everyone at Real Madrid is clear that they want him at the new Santiago Bernabeu by 2022.

