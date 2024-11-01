Flood: La Liga matches in Valencia postponed

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced the postponement of La Liga matches in Valencia this weekend following catastrophic floods that have resulted in at least 158 fatalities, marking the worst natural disaster to strike Spain this century.

In light of the tragedy, the RFEF has determined that no La Liga match will be played in the region this weekend. High-profile matches, including the clashes between Valencia and Real Madrid, as well as Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano, have been postponed.

An RFEF statement confirmed the decision, stating, “It has been agreed to postpone matches that were to be played in professional and non-professional competitions, both in 11-a-side football and in indoor football. The sole judge for professional competitions and the sole judge for non-professional competitions of the RFEF have agreed this Thursday to postpone various matches that were to be held this weekend in the Valencian Community, which has been severely affected by the DANA (weather system) that has caused fatalities and extensive material damage due to flooding.”

In addition to the match postponements, Spanish football has expressed solidarity with those affected by the floods, particularly the families of the deceased. All matches played on Wednesday in competitions organized by the RFEF were preceded by a minute of silence in honour of the victims, a gesture that will be repeated over the weekend.

Valencia CF extended its condolences via a statement: “Valencia CF would like to send its sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died as a result of the #DANA. Much strength to all the neighbours and affected populations and to the groups working on the prevention and consequences of the effects of the storm. The club is at the disposal of the authorities and the affected municipalities to help in any way possible.”

Real Madrid also shared their support, stating: “The club’s president and the Board of Directors would like to extend their condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives due to the storm that has impacted many areas of our country, especially in the provinces of Valencia and Albacete. Real Madrid is deeply saddened and expresses its solidarity with all those affected by this catastrophe, conveying our full support and sympathy.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

