Flamingos coach Olowookere names squad for WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere has unveiled a 20-player squad for Nigeria’s U17 girls ahead of the WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup, set to kick off on Thursday. Among the selected players are FIFA U17 World Cup scorers Shakirat Moshood and Harmony Chidi.

The squad also includes notable names such as goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma, defenders Taiwo Adegoke and Ayomide Ibrahim, midfielder Faridat Abdulwahab, and forwards Peace Effiong and Mary Lucky Nkpa.

The Flamingos have been drawn into Group B for the two-week competition, where they will face the U17 teams of Niger Republic and Côte d’Ivoire. Group A features host nation Ghana and Benin Republic, following the withdrawals of Burkina Faso and Togo.

Nigeria’s U17 girls enter the tournament on the back of a strong showing at the recent FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic. They scored an impressive nine goals in the group phase before being eliminated in the quarter-finals by the United States.

With an experienced squad and a history of solid performances, the Flamingos are set to contend strongly in the WAFU B tournament as they aim to bring home the trophy.

Full Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens); Elizabeth Boniface (Sunshine Queens); Sylvia Echefu (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Rokibat Azeez (New Generation Academy); Taiwo Adegoke (Remo Stars Ladies); Jumai Adebayo Naija Ratels); Ayomide Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Prisca Nwachukwu (Heartland Queens); Oluwatoyin Olowookere (Ekiti Queens); Oghenemairo Obruthe (Lagos City)

Midfielders: Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Waliat Rotimi (Nakamura Academy); Farida Abdulwahab (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Harmony Chidi (Imo Strikers); Peace Effiong (Rivers Angels); Mary Nkpa (Abia Angels); Aisha Animashaun (Naija Ratels); Mary Mamudu (Edo Queens); Precious Oscar (Bayelsa Queens); Janet Akekoromowei (Nasarawa Amazons).

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

