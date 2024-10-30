NFF praises Flamingos for strong World Cup performance

Flamingos

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has lauded the U17 Women’s National Team, the Flamingos, for their impressive showing at the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

Although they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by the United States, the Flamingos demonstrated remarkable talent and determination throughout the tournament. They topped their group with a perfect record, scoring nine goals and conceding only one.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, expressed pride in the team’s efforts: “The Nigeria Football Federation is proud of the Flamingos and the dedication they exhibited in the competition. Two years ago, they defeated the USA on penalties at the same stage on their way to winning bronze medals. That is football for you,” he remarked.

Sanusi emphasised their strong performance, stating, “If you watched their games, you would agree that the girls put up a great fight in every match. They collected the maximum nine points in the group phase and created several chances against the USA but were simply unlucky. This is a talented team, and the players must be encouraged moving forward. I believe many of them possess the skill, temperament, and discipline needed to advance to the U20 squad.”

The Flamingos returned to Nigeria on Tuesday after their 0-2 defeat to the USA in Santiago de los Caballeros, which ended their tournament run. In the group stage, they dominated, defeating New Zealand 4-1, routing Ecuador 4-0, and edging past the host nation, Dominican Republic, 1-0.

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere reflected on the match against the USA, saying, “It was simply not our day. The girls created opportunities, but the ball just wouldn’t go in. The Americans took their chances, and that is football. We will begin preparations immediately to build an even stronger team for the next edition, as the tournament will now be held annually.”,

The 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic will be the last tournament played on a biennial basis, with Morocco set to host the first five annual editions starting next year.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

