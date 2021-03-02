Five things to know about Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is one of the most in-form strikers in LaLiga Santander with 12 goals and two assists so far this season. Here are some facts you may not already know about the Real Sociedad striker.

Here are five things you probably don’t know about the Swedish striker powering the txuri-urdin’s quest for a high finish come the end of the season.

Soccer projects collaborations

Isak was born in Solna, Sweden in 1999. He is of Eritrean origin, the country his parents left in search of better opportunities for their children. He remains closely linked to his roots and currently collaborates in soccer projects for children in Asmara, the country’s capital.

A great scoring tally in his first season

The striker made his debut in LaLiga Santander against Valencia CF on Matchday 1 of the 2019-20 season. In his first season as a Real Sociedad player, he scored nine goals in LaLiga Santander, a mark that he has already comfortably passed this season with 14 games still left to play.

Youngest player to score five consecutive goals in LaLiga

Isak is the youngest player to score in five consecutive LaLiga Santander matches in the 21st century, doing so at the age of 21 years and 146 days – 75 days younger than Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero (21 years 221 days) and 85 days younger than Antonio Sanabria (21 years 231 days). Other LaLiga greats took even longer. Samuel Eto’o did it aged 22 years and 62 days; Gonzalo Higuain aged 22 years and 115 days.

A record holder at Real Sociedad

He has equalled the record held by Darko Kovacevic and John Aldridge as the Real Sociedad player who has scored in the most consecutive LaLiga games: six.

Scoring goals and music are his thing!

Isak is the youngest ever scorer in the history of the Swedish national team, notching his first goal at the age of 17 years, 3 months, and 22 days. And records aside, he’s completely passionate about music: “music is life for me,” he says.

Alexander Isak has started 2021 on fire and has already notched 12 goals and two assists this season in LaLiga Santander. He will be looking at adding to his goal tally for Real Sociedad on Monday, 1 March when his team travels to Real Madrid.