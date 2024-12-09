Firm powers 2024 Lagos Liga to promote Nigeria's grassroots football

In a strategic move to promote football development in Nigeria, BetKing has unveiled its sponsorship of the 2024 Lagos Liga, a grassroots football tournament.

The league, featuring 16 teams competing in a round-robin format, offers a grand prize of N50 million and other accolades, including awards for the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Highest Goal Scorer, and Best Supporters Group.

The league officially kicked off on Friday, December 6, 2024, at Lagos’ Campos Stadium, uniting football enthusiasts, amateur players, and fans in a vibrant celebration of talent, passion, and community spirit.

Adding a unique twist to the tournament, several high-profile team owners bring star power to the league. Renowned Nigerian music icons and entrepreneurs Davido, Don Jazzy, D’Banj, and Tacha own 30BG SC, Supremos FC, Koko FC, and Tacha FC, respectively. Their participation has heightened excitement, merging sports and entertainment.

Related News

Speaking on the sponsorship, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of BetKing said: “Football has always been a unifying force in Nigeria, bringing people together across diverse backgrounds. The Lagos Liga represents a bold step in redefining grassroots sports by creating opportunities for talented individuals to shine and for communities to rally around a shared passion. At BetKing, we are committed to initiatives that go beyond the game, empowering individuals, strengthening local engagement, and building a platform for lasting impact in Nigerian football.”

Beyond the matches, the Lagos Liga is focused on engaging fans through exciting activities like Spin to Win and live simulations of Aviator. This immersive experience aims to create lasting memories and foster a strong sense of community among football enthusiasts.

The Lagos Liga aims to bridge the gap between professional and community-level football, showcasing inclusivity by celebrating Nigerians from diverse backgrounds and offering aspiring athletes a significant platform to display their skills.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share