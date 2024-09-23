Strategic collaborations to strengthen grassroots football in Nigeria – HiFL

The Higher Institution Football League (HiFL), Nigeria’s premier privately-organised collegiate football competition, is leveraging strategic partnerships on the back of its commitment to excellence to pave the way for the future of grassroots football in Nigeria, empowering young athletes and uniting communities across the country.

Over the years, HiFL has consistently made significant strides in football development and is exploring expansion into other areas of sports within the country.

In recent years, sustainable collaborations have become a driving force in grassroots football development, particularly within collegiate sports in Nigeria, with HiFL at the forefront of this movement.

“One of the standout success stories from HiFL is that of Odu Robert, a rising star from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Marines. After playing two seasons in HiFL, Odu gained exposure, moving on to play for Extremadura UD in Spain before joining Al-Saquer, an Arabian football club. His journey is a beacon of hope for other HiFL players aspiring to reach the global stage,” Goodness Onyejiaku, chief operating officer (COO), PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Ltd, the organisers of HiFL, said.

According to him, HiFL has proven its resilience and impact in just four years, by driving grassroots football development through strategic collaborations. He disclosed that despite facing challenges, the league has successfully united diverse sectors in Nigeria, achieving landmark successes thanks to private sector engagement.

“Similarly, Seyi James Olumofe of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) made waves in HiFL and now plays for Keith FC in Scotland. Muraina Olalekan, also from OAU Giants, took his talents to Kosovo, where he plays for KfFlamurtari. These players’ success stories underscore the vital role HiFL plays in nurturing talent and launching football careers on an international scale.”

Onyejiaku said further that HiFL have attracted support from private organisations like Stanbic IBTC, Bold, LIRS, and Indomie, brands who recognises HiFL as a platform to fulfill their Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, while leveraging the league’s growing influence for business opportunities. “Their involvement demonstrates their commitment to supporting youth development through sport.”

According to Onyejiaku, HiFL has fostered experiential marketing, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives that support collegiate sports, while creating shared opportunities that strengthen the value chain.

“Stanbic IBTC, for instance, has consistently demonstrated its understanding of the critical role youth play in Nigeria’s socio-economic growth. Through its strategic partnerships with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) and key private sector players, the league has effectively united the government, non-profit organizations, and businesses,” he said.

He said further that the league has proven to be a genuine breeding ground for football talent since its inception. According to him, HiFL’s impact on talent development cannot be overstated.

He listed notable HiFL alumni who have successfully transitioned to professional football to include Odenigbo Ebuka David (University of Agriculture Makurdi, now with Kano Pillars FC), Ogbole Emmanuel (UAM Tillers, now at Kwara United), and Osas Imade (UNIBEN Royals, currently with Bendel Insurance).

Additionally, players like Osas Paul and Odeh Santos from UNICAL Malabites now play for Calabar Rovers, while Ogunrombi Awal from UNILORIN represents Gateway FC, and Othuke Egbo from DELSU Titans is with Warri Wolves. The list of rising stars extends to Asen Shatter of UAM Tillers, who now plays for Lobi Stars.

“Beyond talent development, HiFL contributes significantly to capacity building and job creation. The league reinforces academic learning with leadership, confidence, discipline, time management, and teamwork—all valuable skills for today’s job market.

“The involvement of students and sports enthusiasts as volunteers has created a unique platform for them to gain hands-on experience in event organization and management across campuses,” Onyejiaku said.