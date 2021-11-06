FIFA U20 Women’s W/Cup: Falconets to resume camping ahead of Congo cracker

Coach Christopher Danjuma has invited 31 players to the camp of Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup third round fixture against Congo, with the first leg taking place in Brazzaville on 5th December. Nigeria will host the return leg at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on Thursday, 16th December.

On the list are four goalkeepers, nine defenders, 10 midfielders, and eight forwards.

The Falconets blitzed past their counterparts from Central African Republic 11-0 on aggregate in the second round, while the Congolese saw off Egypt’s U20 girls 3-1 on aggregate. The girls from Central African Republic progressed to the second round following the withdrawal of Equatorial Guinea.

All 31 players have been asked to report at the Serob Hotel in the Wuye district of Abuja on Sunday, 7th November with their training kits, international e-passports, and certificates of birth. However, four players of Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt that is taking part in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League holding in Egypt 5th – 19th November, have been excused to report in camp after their engagement in North Africa. Two overseas-based players are also expected in camp towards the end of the month.

Falconets

Invited Players

Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Nasarawa Amazons); Nelly Eke (Sunshine Queens); Iyems Etim (Abia Angels); Monle Omini (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Jumoke Anani (Edo Queens); Paulina Ali (Naija Ratels); Motunrayo Ezekiel (Lakeside Ratels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Edo Queens); Oluchi Ohaegbulem (Confluence Queens); Oluwabunmi Oladeji (Naija Ratels); Chidinma Ogbuchi (Robo Queens); Blessing Sunday (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels); Basirat Amoo (Nasarawa Amazons); Esther Onyenezide (Robo Queens); Rafiat Imuran (Rivers Angels); Yina Adoo (Nasarawa Queens); Celine Attah (Bayelsa Queens); Blessing Okpe (Rivers Angels); Chinyere Kalu (Bayelsa Queens); Mary Aderemi (Osun Babes); Amarachi Odoma (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Juliet Adebowale (Briton Hovers, England); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Mercy Idoko (Nasarawa Amazons); Adaobi Udoka (Edo Queens); Flourish Sebastine (Bayelsa Queens); Joy Omewa (B94 FC, Denmark); Taiwo Lawal (Robo Queens); Precious Vincent (Bayelsa Queens)