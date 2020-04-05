FIFA says football to wear a new look after Covid-19 outbreak

Football will be totally different when it resumes after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino said.

“Football will come back, and when it does, we will celebrate coming out of a nightmare together,” he told Italian news agency ANSA.

“There is one lesson, however, that both you and me must have understood: the football that will come after the virus will be totally different; more inclusive, more social and more supportive, connected to the individual countries and at the same time more global, less arrogant and more welcoming.”

He added: “We will be better, more human and more attentive to true values.”

Recently, Infantino told Gazzetta dello Sport that it was the right time to take a step back and reform a sport where fixture lists have become overloaded and financial resources increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few elite clubs.

Infantino told the annual congress of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) that “it is our responsibility as football administrators, first of all to ensure football can survive and secondly move forward once again.”

“On the international match calendar we have to look for global solutions to tackle these global problems in a spirit of cooperation and solidarity,” Infantino said in Zurich.