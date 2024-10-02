Fernandes red card overturned after successful appeal

Bruno Fernandes will be eligible for Manchester United‘s next three Premier League fixtures after his controversial red card in Sunday’s match against Tottenham was overturned.

The Portuguese midfielder, 30, was sent off in the first half after catching Spurs’ James Maddison with a high challenge, though it appeared he slipped during the incident. At the time, United were trailing 1-0 and eventually lost the match 3-0, their third league defeat of the season.

Initially, Fernandes faced a three-match suspension for serious foul play. However, Manchester United successfully appealed the decision, arguing that the red card was unjust. Fernandes will now be available for United’s upcoming Premier League matches against Aston Villa, Brentford, and West Ham.

The incident occurred in the 42nd minute at Old Trafford when Fernandes slipped and his leg made contact with Maddison’s shin. Speaking after the game, Fernandes expressed his disbelief at the red card: “Never a red card, that is my view. I agree it is a foul, but I didn’t touch him with the studs, it was my ankle.”

United’s next match is a Europa League tie against Porto on Thursday before they return to Premier League action on Sunday against Aston Villa.

The overturned decision also raises concerns over officiating, with questions surrounding both the referee’s and VAR’s judgment during the match.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

