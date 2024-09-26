Fan sentenced for racial abuse against Chukwueze, Vinicius

Samuel Chukwueze

A Mallorca fan was sentenced to a year in prison with a three-year stadium ban for racially abusing former Villarreal player Samuel Chukwueze and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The supporter was found guilty of two crimes against moral integrity, aggravated by the racist nature of his actions, according to a statement from Real Madrid.

The abuse directed at Vinicius occurred during Madrid’s 1-0 La Liga defeat to Mallorca at the Son Moix stadium in February 2023. Just two weeks later, the same fan insulted Chukwueze, who is now playing for AC Milan.

Read Also: Racism: Vinicius urges FIFA to reconsider Spain’s 2030 World Cup hosting rights

Real Madrid reported that the fan’s prison sentence was suspended after he apologized and expressed remorse, including sending a letter to Vinicius. He also completed an equality and anti-discrimination program. This case marks the third criminal conviction for racist insults in recent months within the sport.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.