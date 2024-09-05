Racism: Vinicius urges FIFA to reconsider Spain’s 2030 World Cup hosting rights

Vinicius Junior

Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior has called for Spain to be stripped of its FIFA 2030 World Cup hosting rights unless significant progress is made in tackling racism in stadiums.

The Real Madrid star, who has frequently faced racist abuse from opposition fans during La Liga matches, expressed his concerns in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, urging more action to change attitudes in Spanish society.

“Until 2030, there is a lot of room for improvement, so I hope that Spain can evolve and understand how serious it is to insult someone because of the colour of their skin,” the 24-year-old said.

“If by 2030 things don’t improve, I think we have to move the location because if a player doesn’t feel comfortable and safe playing in a country where they can suffer racism, it’s a bit difficult.”

Vinicius’s comments have sparked an uproar in Spain, which is set to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco, with three matches also scheduled to take place in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal was quick to respond, defending Spain’s reputation. “Spain is in no way a racist country,” Carvajal said at a news conference on Wednesday, adding that “Spain does not deserve to be deprived of the World Cup.” He acknowledged the abuse Vinicius has endured but highlighted the efforts being made by La Liga to improve the situation and prevent racist fans from attending games.

Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente echoed Carvajal’s sentiment, stating, “There are always undesirables, but Spain is not racist; it is an example of coexistence and integration.”

Madrid’s conservative mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, also condemned Vinicius’s remarks, labelling them “deeply unfair” and suggesting that the player should apologise.

Spain have taken legal action against racism in football. In June, a Spanish court handed three Valencia fans eight-month jail terms for racially abusing Vinicius Junior during a La Liga match last year—the first such convictions in the country. In July, another person received an eight-month suspended jail term for online racist abuse directed at Vinicius and his German Real Madrid teammate Antonio Rudiger.

As the 2030 World Cup draws nearer, Vinicius’s call for accountability continues to amplify the conversation around racism in football and the necessary steps needed to ensure inclusivity and safety for all players.

