Fabregas eyes Premier League coaching job after rekindling passion at Como

Former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has set his sights on coaching an English Premier League club after rekindling his passion for football at Italian second-tier side Como.

Fabregas, who won significant trophies while playing in Spain and England, announced his retirement in July and joined Como as a coach. He said that he has been “blown away” by the experience so far and that he has “found his calling” in coaching.

“I’m really enjoying it,” Fabregas said in an interview with Sky Sports. “It all comes naturally to me. When I speak to the boys, it comes from the inside. I want to do well, I want to give my all, I want to win, and I want to do it with passion.”

Fabregas said that his biggest dream is to coach in the Premier League. “The Premier League is the objective,” he said. “It’s the biggest dream a coach can have. But let’s keep improving. Have I got it in me? Time will tell. I believe so much in my methodology; you learn so much daily. Expectations are there, but it is what you do and how you manage those expectations.”

Fabregas is not the only former Premier League player who is looking to move into coaching. Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, and Paul Scholes are among the other high-profile names who have recently retired from playing and taken up coaching roles.