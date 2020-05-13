FA takes FIFA to court over Chelsea’s transfer ban

The Football Association (FA) have taken FIFA to court in relation to Chelsea’s transfer ban, citing a complaint over the governing body’s disciplinary process regarding the verdict.

The case – listed as ‘The Football Association v FIFA’ on the website of the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] – will be heard on June 26.

In February 2019, Chelsea were handed a two-window transfer ban and a fine after being found to have breached rules relating to the registration of players under the age of 18.

The FA was also fined and warned by FIFA that it had six months to “address the situation considering the international transfer and first registration of minors in football.”

Chelsea’s fine and transfer ban were later reduced after their own appeal to CAS, while the FA saw its fine reduced by £100,000 to £290,000 on appeal.

At the time of the sanction, the FA said it had “co-operated fully” with the investigations and had “raised some concerns” regarding FIFA’s disciplinary processes.

An FA Spokesperson said: “The FA has cooperated fully with FIFA’s investigation. As this is an ongoing legal process it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”