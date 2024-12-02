F1: Verstappen criticises Russell’s actions after Qatar GP victory

Max Verstappen wins Qatar GP

Max Verstappen expressed frustration over George Russell‘s involvement in the incident that cost him pole position before Sunday’s chaotic Qatar Grand Prix. Despite the setback, the newly crowned four-time world champion delivered a dominant performance to claim victory at the Losail International Circuit.

“I was surprised and disappointed in the stewards’ room,” Verstappen said after the race. “I’ve been there many times, but I’ve never seen someone try so hard to get another driver penalized.”

The controversy stemmed from Saturday’s qualifying session, where Verstappen slowed down on the track, prompting Russell to take evasive action. Russell claimed Verstappen’s actions were dangerous, leading to a stewards’ investigation that saw Verstappen demoted from pole, handing Russell his fifth career pole.

Speaking after his victory, Verstappen defended his actions. “I was just trying to be nice, slowing down on my lap. Maybe that’s not the way to be anymore,” he said. “I’m not surprised by anything in this business now.”

Despite the tension, Verstappen stormed to victory with a blistering start, rendering Russell’s pole advantage meaningless. Red Bull’s race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, referenced the penalty over team radio as Verstappen crossed the line: “Karma is a wonderful thing. You definitely didn’t drive unnecessarily slowly today. Great job.”

Verstappen responded with praise for his team: “Simply lovely, guys. Yes, yes, yes. What an unbelievable race again. That was really fun!”

The victory marked a significant turnaround after a disappointing eighth-place finish in Saturday’s sprint race. Verstappen credited Red Bull’s effort in improving the car overnight. “It was a very good race. Yesterday the car felt much better, and today the first stint was incredibly fast. Lando and I pushed each other the whole time, within 1.8 seconds, which was a lot of fun,” Verstappen said.

He highlighted the track’s grip and tyre durability as key factors in his success. “We went really long in the first stint, and despite a few Safety Car moments, everything clicked. It’s been a while since we’ve been this competitive in dry conditions, and I’m very proud of the team for turning it around in just a day. They deserve this victory.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share