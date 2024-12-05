F1: Lewis Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will close a historic chapter this weekend as he bids farewell to Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, concluding a remarkable 12-year partnership that yielded six world titles and solidified his legacy as one of Formula 1’s greatest drivers.

Sunday’s race at Yas Marina marks the end of a 26-year association with the Mercedes brand, including 84 race victories (potentially 85 if he pulls off one final triumph) and six drivers’ championships with the Silver Arrows. In 2025, Hamilton will embark on a new journey with Ferrari, aiming to reignite the spark that once made him the sport’s most successful driver.

The decision to leave Mercedes surprised many within the team last winter, leading to a season overshadowed by his struggles with the current generation of ground-effect cars. Meanwhile, Red Bull’s dominance under Max Verstappen has challenged Hamilton’s quest for an eighth world title, with McLaren and Ferrari battling for supremacy as the season concludes.

Despite recent frustrations, Hamilton leaves Mercedes with pride and nostalgia. Team principal Toto Wolff reflected on the significance of Hamilton’s departure. “It’s a celebration of everything we’ve achieved. Lewis will always be part of the Mercedes family. We’ll honour an unparalleled story in Abu Dhabi before visiting our key centres in Kuala Lumpur, Stuttgart, Brixworth, and Brackley.”

Wolff emphasised that the team’s focus remains on giving Hamilton a fitting send-off. “Nothing can take away 12 incredible years. That’s the memory we’ll cherish, not a challenging season.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

